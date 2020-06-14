Until now each team made their escapes, or at least part of them

The FIA ​​has included them as an ‘essential’ part of the power unit

The path taken by Formula 1 in the interest of cost containment has taken a new “victim”: escapes.

Until now each team became its own, or at least part of them. It was a vital piece for the ‘packaging’ of the ‘power unit’. The hot air stream they release has always been used – sometimes with great success, as in the case of blown diffusers – to improve the overall aerodynamics of the vehicle.

But this will no longer be so. The FIA ​​has included them as an ‘essential part of an engine’, so from 2021 it has limited the use of eight exhaust units per car – penalization of five grill positions for each additional unit – and season and especially that These exhausts will be supplied by the motorcyclist.

The tailpipes were one of F1’s gold pieces that are still made by hand by skilled craftsmen. The spa spaghetti leaks ’of the Ferrari or Honda V12s were truly spectacular.

A patient labor of hours, using expensive materials for reasons of weight and temperature, but also the ability to achieve wired shapes.

But in no case were they random or whimsical forms. In its day, exhausts were key to the power of the engines. They simply took advantage of the exhaust waves to improve both the intake and the exhaust itself, in a full use of the acoustics for the engines and one of the causes of the spectacular sound of them.

In any case, this opens up a new problem for the teams. Next year the same cars should be used as this one, their development will be frozen. And while it is true that the exhaust outlet is now more or less regulated, the use of an original biker exhaust may force some updates, a priori aerodynamics, and the overhaul of overall aerodynamic balance.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard