After starting to reach the first models at the end of last 2019 with the arrival of the Huawei P40, the EMUI 10 update based on Android 10 has continued to reach more Huawei brand mobiles. But as progress does not stop, since last April 30 we have the new version of the OS, EMUI 10.1, which according to the brand “is already available on more than 30 Huawei devices.” We are going to see what models are exactly and the novelties that the version brings:

The Assistant Celia

One of the last surprises of the brand, Huawei has also wanted to have its own voice AI assistant like the rest of the brands. Dubbed ‘Celia’, the voice assistant is activated simply by saying “Hey Celia “ or, failing that, by holding down the power button for one second. This allows Celia access to device hardware and Artificial Intelligence for voice assistant to identify objectss, get control of playback, text messaging, and face-to-face translation, among other possibilities.

Huawei MeeTime

Sa own video call app, Huawei MeeTime in EMUI 10.1 supports Full HD video calls (1080p) both on smartphones and tablets and on the HUAWEI Vision TV, offering sharp image quality even in low light or poor coverage. In addition, users can also share their screen during video calls and write notes to quickly share the information they want.

Multi-Screen and Multi-Device

The new functionality Multi-Screen Collaboration allows easy answering of hands-free video or voice calls directly from the PC and open files and hyperlinks on the mobile phone with native PC applications, so that you can improve productivity.

The Multi-Device Control Panel allows users to easily see all nearby connected devices, in addition to automatically recommending nearby devices that can be used to improve the experience. For example, if listening to HUAWEI music with a HUAWEI Sound X nearby, it will be suggested to switch the audio output to the speaker to enjoy better sound quality.

Golden Snap – photo retouching

EMUI 10.1 opens the way with Golden Snap to Smart Photography Features, allowing higher quality images to be obtained more easily. When taking a picture, instead of getting a single frame, the device now records a 4K motion picture, with additional frames taken before and after the shutter button is pressed.

Also, the feature AI Best Moment Analyze these frames to help users get the best image, while AI Remove Passerby and AI Remove Reflection make it possible for unwanted images and reflections and unwanted reflections to be easily trimmed and removed.

Security and Privacy

EMUI 10.1 provides complete protection with fully encrypted data, both on-premises and in the cloud, as well as security features that protect the user’s privacy such as PrivateSpace, App Lock and Password Vault.

Furthermore, “the TEE micronucleus has reached CC EAL 5+ on Kirin 990”, the highest level of security certification worldwide for a consumer device operating system. This means that all transactions, authentications and other susceptible operations that are executed in the TEE system, have comprehensive protection.

Available Models

Although the company has spoken about 30 mobile models that already have EMUI 10.1, according to Huawei Spain the EMUI 10.1 software update will be “Available at the moment for devices that have a Kirin 990 processor”:

– Huawei Mate 30 Pro

– Huawei P40

– Huawei P40 Pro

– Huawei P40 Pro +