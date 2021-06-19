New emerging Metrobús route will reach Coyuya

MEXICO CITY.

Next Monday, the emerging route T2 Tláhuac-Metro Coyuya will begin operations, in order to meet the demand for public transport among users of Metro Line 12.

This route joins T1, which has been operating from Tláhuac to Atlalilco for a few weeks and whose service is provided by units of the Metrobús System.

According to the Secretary of Mobility, Andrés Lajous, the T2 route will travel an additional 21 kilometers, in order to promote the interconnectivity of the Integrated Mobility Network and thus facilitate the transfer of 18 thousand people per day.

The service hours will be from 05:00 to 00:00 hours; The buses will travel along Avenida Tláhuac and will detour in Santa Ana to join Eje 3 Oriente, where Metrobús Line 5 operates.

It will be at the Cafetales station when the Metrobús that left Tláhuac joins the current infrastructure of this system and provides service to Metro Coyuya.

There are 25 additional buses that we are adding to those that we are already operating, in total there are 22 points of ascent and descent, considering the stops on Line 5. And, to get to Coyuya, the estimate is 70 minutes ”, he explained.

Lajous pointed out that route T2 will have a connection with lines 1, 8, 9, 12 and B of the Metro; with Metrobús lines 2, 4, 5 and 6, trolleybus lines 2 and 7 and RTP services.

AMU