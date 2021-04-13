New embarrassment: Aucas from Ecuador came out with seven players to the field



In two days, two hot flashes in South American football.

Photo: Rodrigo Buendia / AFP / Getty Images

Today the most unequal match in history was repeated. Set Aucas from Ecuador had to appear for his match against Barcelona with only seven players for having the Most of its workforce infected with COVID-19.

“Given the situation in the public domain, several members of our staff, technical and logistical staff are infected with COVID-19“The club announced in an official statement. Despite reporting the situation to the Pro League and its rival on duty, Barcelona Sporting Club, the match was not suspended.

OFFICIAL RELEASE pic.twitter.com/kO1sQBUxV6 – SD Aucas Official (@ Aucas45) April 12, 2021

The game did not last as long as Águilas Doradas in Colombia. It was terminated 18 minutes into the first half because Johan Lara, goalkeeper for Aucas, was injured. With six players the match cannot be played, so Barcelona was awarded the victory 3-0. When the action stopped, the game was already 2-0.

In two days, two hot flashes for South American football. A new example of how things should not be done.