New electricity rates in Spain

As of this Tuesday, June 1, the new electricity tariff 2.0TD comes into force in Spain. How does it affect us? If you have an electrified car, take good note.

June 1, 2021 (12:25 CET)

How much does it cost to charge an electric car in each European country: Spain, one of the most expensive?

This month of June comes with important changes in what to electricity it means. The Government has created a new electricity tariff that affects us all and that forces us to take good note if we want to make the most of it and save a few euros when we make use of the most expensive appliances in our house. This may include, if necessary, in the recharging our plug-in or electric hybrid car.

Thus, from this June 1, the new electricity tariff 2.0 TD. This comes to replace all existing previous rates and, “roughly”, comes to encourage us to We transfer our highest electricity consumption to a very specific time interval: from 00:00 to 08:00 hours, Monday to Friday on holidays; and at any time on weekends and holidays. This does not mean that you have to contract the service again with your company; it will simply affect the electricity consumption you make and, of course, the price you will pay each month (not in the fixed term contracted).

If you have an electric or plug-in hybrid car, you should know the new electricity time bands in Spain.

New electricity schedules in Spain

The new 2.0 TD tariff establishes a mandatory hourly discrimination in three bands for the domestic tariffs up to 15 kW:

– Peak Hours: Monday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. These will be the hours when electricity will be most expensive.

– Llano Hours: Monday through Friday, from 08:00 to 10:00, from 14:00 to 18:00 and from 22:00 to 24:00.

– Valley Hours: As we said, from Monday to Friday on weekdays, from midnight to 8 in the morning and at any time on weekends and holidays. These will be the most favorable hours to put the washing machine, the dishwasher … and to recharge our electrified vehicle.

Regarding the previous bands, in the event that you have a tariff with hourly discrimination, 2 more hours a day will be earned from the Valley schedule, in addition to those of the weekend, with the cheapest price.

Charging the electrified car at home will be cheaper from 00:00 to 08:00, on weekends and holidays.

A single access toll and two sections of electrical power

The new electricity tariff 2.0 TD that is already in force affects us all. To be more precise, the low voltage supply points with contracted powers of up to 15 kW; that is to say, all the domestic tariffs, whose contracted average power ranges between 3.45 and 5.45 kW.

This is how goodbye is said to the old 2.0 and 2.1 tariffs, which could establish (or not) different periods of hourly discrimination. With the new 2.0 TD rate, as we have seen, we will have yes or yes three time slots Y we will all have a single and same toll: this toll is basically what we pay on the electricity bill to cover the costs of access to the electricity grid.

Another novelty is that we can choose to have two different electrical power sections: a lower one for the Punta and Llano periods and a higher one for the Valley period. This interests you especially if you have an electrified car, since you can take advantage of the best economic rates and a higher punctual power so that the recharge is carried out faster.

In this sense, you must inform your company if you want to make this change, since, with these last changes, the contracted power will be the same automatically for all time sections. If you want to set a lower power for Peak and Flat hours, the change during this first year will be effective without having to pay the costs of the procedure; On the other hand, if you want to increase your power in any of the sections, you will have to pay it.

It is necessary to clarify that powers greater than 15 kW, aimed mainly at companies, will also undergo changes. Here you can check all the changes in detail.