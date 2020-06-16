© FREDERIC J. BROWN

The government wants to incentivize tourism.

Going on vacation would be rewarded by the government in a new economic stimulus package.

Government officials of Donald trump hinted this weekend that the president would endorse a law to inject the country’s economy another $ 2 trillion.

« We have gone through the rescue phase and we are now in the transition reopening phase and I think, generally speaking, we would like to move into a growth incentive phase for the future economy, » he told CNN. Peter Navarro, White House counselor.

The new package would include a second stimulus check, according to statements by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. To this would be added tax credits such as one of $ 4,000 to families taking vacations within the United States in the next three to six months. The objective is to stimulate the tourism industry, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Other credits Republicans study are a payroll tax discount, a return-to-work bonus for those who lost their jobs, and some incentives for manufacturing companies that abandon their contracts abroad.

Pressure for a new stimulus was picked up last week when the stock market plummeted. This Monday, a teachers union launched a campaign urging the passage of the HEROES law.

