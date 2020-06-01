The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared a new Ebola virus outbreak in the western city of Mbandaka on Monday.

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reported a new Ebola virus outbreak in the northwest of the country, a few weeks before they expected to declare the end of another epidemic caused by the same virus in the east of the country.

The emergence of the deadly disease on the other side of the vast country is an additional blow, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo is also trying to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

For her part, Health Minister Eteni Longondo said Monday that “four people have already died” from the Ebola virus in a district of the northwestern city of Mbandaka.

“The National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) confirmed that the Mbandaka samples tested positive for the Ebola virus,” Longondo said at a press conference.

“We will send them the vaccine and medicine very quickly”The minister said, adding that he planned to visit the site of the outbreak later in the week.

A constant fight against the Ebola virus

The capital of Equateur province, Mbandaka is a transportation hub on the Congo River with a population of over one million.

The Equateur province was previously affected by an Ebola outbreak between May and July 2018, in which 33 people died and 21 recovered from the disease.

“This is a province that has already experienced the disease. They know how to respond. They started the response locally yesterday [domingo]Longondo said.

Likewise, the most recent outbreak in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo is the eleventh in the country since scientists first characterized the disease in 1976.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said the new Ebola outbreak in Mbandaka “represents a challenge, but we are ready to meet it.”

The announcement comes when health authorities began a countdown to declare the end of the tenth Ebola epidemic that has affected the eastern part of the country since 2018, which has left more than 3,000 people contaminated and 2,280 dead.

The government planned to announce the Ebola virus-free country on June 25, but with the reappearance of new cases, the Republic of Congo He has to continue fighting him, according to media reports.

