New Dyson vacuums that detect and measure micro dust particles

Doing a complete cleaning of our house is not easy. It is one thing to clean the visible and another thing to clean everything. Something similar happens with dust and we can have the feeling that the most visible dust has disappeared but the reality is that there is always something left, barely perceptible by the human eye.

The new Dyson vacuum cleaners want to eliminate all types of dust, even microscopic, and for this they have built-in a laser detection system that locates even particles smaller than 10 microns.

The models presented by the brand have been three and three different sizes: Dyson V15 Detect, Dyson V12 Detect Slim and Dyson Outsize. All three feature the fluffy dust detection brush.

Find, measure and vacuum dust particles

The new range of vacuum cleaners stands out for its brush, with an angular precision laser that detects even airborne particles that shine in sunlight. To precisely simulate that light, the vacuum has a green diode laser on the brush, with an angle of 1.5 degrees at 7.3 mm from the ground.

The piezoelectric sensor is responsible for measuring the dust particles in the environment where, a series of carbon fiber filaments in the brush collect the microscopic particles, measure them and count them up to 15,000 times per second. The dust enters the vacuum cleaner and hits the piezoelectric sensor as it enters the container and the slight vibrations are converted into electrical signals.

Later, the vacuum cleaner’s LCD screen shows the size and the amount of dust, so the user can know how much dust the vacuum cleaner has removed and know the sizes of the different particles.

Knowing the size of the dust particles also helps the vacuum cleaner itself know when to increase the suction power, in an intelligent and completely autonomous way.

Of the three models, the Dyson V15 Detect also incorporates the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, capable of generating up to 240 watts of aspiration. Also has a five-layer filtration system that captures 99.99% of dust particles down to 0.3 microns, for a deep and more powerful cleaning.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim and Dyson Outsize, the vacuum cleaners that complete the range

Along with the Dyson V15 Detect, which will be available from July 14, Dyson has introduced two more models, one larger and one smaller, both with the laser dust detection system on the brush.

On the one hand, the top model is the Dyson Outsize, designed to clean large spaces with greater amounts of dirt, with a 150% larger container and the XL High Torque brush 25% wider. It will be available from August 2.

On the other hand, the small model is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, available from September 12, stands out for its light size but with a suction power of 150 AW.

