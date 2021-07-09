New ‘dummies’ show the rumored design of the iPhone 13

There are several occasions in which we have seen details about the appearance of the iPhone 13, the new generation of Apple mobiles to be launched later this year. Everything indicates that the four variants will maintain the design line that came with the iPhone 12, but with small aesthetic changes in the camera or notch.

A carcass manufacturer has posted on its Weibo profile (via MacRumors) photographs showing mock-ups of the design of the iPhone 13. These prototypes are used by third-party case manufacturers so that they can create custom cases for the new models. Although they can make use of the dimensions, the fit must be checked with a device of the same size.

The images show four iPhone models that would correspond to the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. All variants would maintain the screen size of the current iPhone 12, with 5.4 inches for the mini version, 6.1 inches for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max variant. Unfortunately, there are no photographs showing the front design, which would come with a smaller notch.

The iPhone 13 can be seen with a new design in the camera

In the images you can see the change of location in the lenses of the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13. The sensors of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, would maintain the same position, although everything indicates that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have slightly larger sensors. In fact, the cameras on the 6.7-inch model appear to be slightly closer together compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 is expected to come with an A15 chip, as well as a 120 Hz screen – known as ProMotion – in the Pro and Pro Max versions. Rumors suggest that all versions will include a Always-on display, which will work with the technology LTPO, present on the Apple Watch. LTPO screens are able to adapt the refresh rate and limit it in those moments where a tactile response is not required (for example, when viewing an image). In this way, the terminal will be able to save a little more battery.

Also in Ezanime.net