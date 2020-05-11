San Sebastián, May 11 . .- Researchers from the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) and the Ikerbasque center have developed a series of new drugs that have been able to block the growth of liver and kidney cysts in experimental animal models of polycystic hepatorenal disease.

As reported by both organizations in a note, the results of the research, which have been published in the prestigious international journal “Hepatology”, have been patented and licensed to a pharmaceutical company in the Basque Country to promote their clinical study.

This multidisciplinary project, led by both Basque institutions, has also had the collaboration of researchers from the University of Salamanca, the Idibell Institute of Catalonia, and the Hormel Institute of Minnesota (USA).

Polycystic hepatorenal diseases are hereditary genetic disorders characterized by the progressive development of multiple symptomatic cysts in the kidneys and / or the liver, which can produce alterations in function and complications related to their growth, without currently having any other option. healing than transplant.

The new drugs developed now, according to the statement, are based on the structure of ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), a bile substance present in our bodies in low concentration and that has protective properties for the liver.

Researchers have relied on the structure and properties of this molecule to design and synthesize a family of chemical derivatives aimed at inhibiting a key protein in promoting the growth of hepatorenal cysts.

This project recently received the national FIPSE innovation award (Ministry of Science and Innovation) that allowed for the patenting of the drugs, which have been licensed to the ATLAS Molecular Pharma company, in the Basque Country, to promote their clinical study.

Furthermore, this project has received competitive financing from the RIS3 Euskadi Program, the Ministry of Science and Innovation, the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and Ikerbasque.

.