New drone attack on US troops in Iraq

May 8, 2021

A drone with explosives crashed into an Iraqi base on Saturday, which is also home to US troops, the Iraqi army said.

The anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington in Iraq specified that the attack – the fourth in less than a week – did not cause “any casualties” but did damage a hangar at the Ain Al Asad air base, in the west of the country.

This method has already been used by pro-Iranian factions in Iraq, seeking to end the foreign military presence in the country.

For a year and a half, pro-Iranian militias have launched rocket salvoes at the facilities that house the 2,500 US soldiers present in Iraq and at the US embassy in Baghdad.

Since Sunday, they have already fired two projectiles against this same Ain Al Asad base, six against another air base, Balad, where US forces maintain the fleet of Iraqi F-16s, and two rockets against the Baghdad airport.

With information from AFP

