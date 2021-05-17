New Dragon Ball Super movie will have a God-level villain

Share

Dragon Ball Super has shown how strong Goku and Vegeta can be, so they will need someone very powerful to measure up.

They recently announced that a new movie will be released in 2022 Dragon ball super, which will continue the adventures of Goku Y Vegeta after his brutal confrontation with Broly. Also in Toei They have already anticipated that their intention is to create a larger-scale story with potential for even more engaging fights.

So the new movie of Dragon ball super will have a more shocking villain than Broly And given how powerful he was, they need someone on God level. Because if this new installment takes place after the events of the arches Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol Y Granolah the Survivor that we have seen in the manga, then any opponent will have to live up to the Ultra Instinct of Goku and the new techniques of the God of Destruction of Vegeta.

Akira Toriyama will be involved.

The creator of the series is in charge of the original story, the script and the character designs of the new film Dragon ball super and already commented that we could see an “unexpected” rival. So this character is likely to be the focal point of the fights to come, and if that’s the case, they must be a god-level threat to properly challenge Goku Y Vegeta at their current levels.

A confrontation with someone this powerful will cause Goku Y Vegeta must overcome the limits of their own strength and therefore we would see unique transformations in the new films of Dragon ball super.

Are you looking forward to seeing this new movie? Hopefully it will be as successful as Dragon Ball Super: Broly which reached more than 115 million dollars in world grossing in 2019, an exaggerated figure for an anime film.

