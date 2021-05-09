New Dragon Ball Super movie confirmed

Share

What better way to celebrate “Goku Day” by announcing a new Dragon Ball Super movie for the year 2022.

In 2018 it was released Dragon Ball Super: Broly and it was a tremendous success, raising more than $ 115 million worldwide. Now they have announced a new film led by Akira toriyama which will be a continuation of that story and will arrive in 2022. Although for now we do not know the plot, or who will be the great villain.

Official statement from Toei Animation:

“The new release will be the second film based on Dragon Ball Super, the manga title and anime series that was released in 2015. The first film of its kind was the 2018 release Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which was a great success with the public and a world box office record of more than 115 million ”.

Planning for the new film project began in 2018, prior to the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, with the goal of telling a large-scale story that would build on the enthusiastic response from the previous and current series. Akira Toriyama himself has taken up his pen to deliver a riveting story that fans long for. From the superb story composition to the character design to the script lines, Toriyama has passionately worked with the utmost attention to detail and the highest quality standards: creating a Dragon Ball movie like no other in its history and that it will surely be a box office success with fans. “

Akira Toriyama himself also issued a statement.

“A brand new movie from Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the works! Like the previous movie, I’m very much leading the production of the story and dialogue for another amazing movie. It shouldn’t talk too much about the plot just yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining combat, which can feature an unexpected character. We will travel an unexplored territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give the public an incredible journey. So I hope everyone is looking forward to seeing the new movie! “

Are you eager to see this new Dragon Ball Super movie? Leave us your comments below.

