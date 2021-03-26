New ‘double mutant’ strain of coronavirus appears in India

03/25/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

India has detected a new strain described by its researchers as “double mutant & rdquor; of the coronavirus, as announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This variant has been found in more than 200 samples taken in the western-central state of Maharashtra, which has 114.2 million inhabitants and in which the country’s financial capital, Bombay, is located.

It is a variant that affects two places on the spicule, and it is something that so far has been seen very little. Hence the name of double mutant with which epidemiologists have called it.

But the head and founder of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in New Delhi, Ramanan Laxminarayan, wanted to make it very clear that this name is not a scientific term, and that we are talking only about “a new mutant that seems to be exclusive from India.

In any case, the name has its reason for being since, according to the report made by the researchers, the variant includes two mutations: E484Q and L452R. And it doesn’t match any of the previously listed variants of concern (COV).

Should we be more concerned about the double mutant?

From what we know so far, there is no reason to set off the alarms “because we have no evidence that these variants are more transmissible or more lethal than we already have,” Laxminarayan added.

But the reality of SARS-CoV-2 is that, statistically, the mutation rate guarantees that between one in ten thousand and one in hundred thousand replications a new mutant appears and natural selection guarantees that all the ones we meet will be more infective and will have a greater capacity to infect.

This does not necessarily mean that they will be more deadly or that they will be able to escape vaccines. But if we continue to allow infections to increase in the world, we may end up finding what we do not want and having to start over.

It is important to emphasize that it is a new variant that is included within what in India have been baptized as variants of concern (VOC) and of which 771 had already been detected in a total of 10,787 positive samples analyzed.

Until the appearance of this new strain, the research center had detected, in 18 states of the country, 736 positive samples of the British strain or UK lineage (B.1.1.7), 34 of the South African virus and 1 of the Brazilian lineage .

About 20% of the samples containing the new variant in Maharashtra were found in the city of Nagpur, a major commercial and logistics center, and nine of those samples appeared in New Delhi, which has seen a steady increase in infections in recent years. weeks.

However, epidemiologists believe that the new variant has not been detected in large enough numbers to link it to the increase in cases and deaths that are occurring in Maharashtra and other states.

Can’t blame you for the increase

The head of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a grouping of 10 national laboratories that was established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25, 2020. Since then, INSACOG has been leading carried out genomic sequencing and virus analysis throughout the country.

In their first conclusions, they consider that analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that there has been an increase in E484Q and L452R mutations that presumably “confer an immune escape and greater infectivity.” And that they were not in any of the previously cataloged VOCs.

The experts do not consider that at the moment anything special needs to be done and insist that they confront this new strain with the same immunological and public health response that they use against the other categorized VOCs, that is: «increased testing, comprehensive monitoring of close contacts, fast isolation of cases and positive contacts ”.

The Ministry has insisted that the new double mutant variant has not been detected in sufficient quantities to ‘blame’ it for the significant increase in infections and deaths that is taking place in the country, and has limited itself to adding that “epidemiological studies continue and genomic sequencing to further analyze the situation.

India, meanwhile, recorded 47,262 new coronavirus cases today, the highest single-day increase since early November.