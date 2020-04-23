From A New Label / Intertour Music Agency / Virus Entertainment we are presented with the documentary “20 years are nothing” covering the second part of the career of JORGE SALÁN. Below we can see the official trailer of it (also in English) … On Monday May 4 we will have it available and more surprises related to this will be revealed in the coming days. But first we are going to present you the documentary itself and its content. Jorge himself begins:

“20 years is nothing” is my personal Rock and Roll story. In 20 years I have never reached a point in this profession of being able to relax. I have never been able to say, (…) I have a couple of successes and I live self-indulgent the rest of my life (…). The exhausting roads, the forehand held in the ring of emotions, and that doubt, that fucking doubt that only madness endures and who loves what he does, they have done nothing but make me improve. ”

Picking up the witness of what is “No looking back”, the documentary on the first part of its history, here we have a faithful reflection of what is the last part of the guitarist and singer’s career so far. In an hour of precise and attractive audiovisual story, we can discover the keys to JORGE SALAN’s heterogeneous and particular style, while we go over the bands and projects in which our protagonist is and has been involved in recent times. Of course there is a tribute to his city, Madrid, but above all he wants to pay tribute to blues, rock and metal, as the main styles that have marked his career.

DOCUMENTAL JORGE SALÁN – «20 Years Are Nothing»:

This «rockumentary» tells us about the twenty years of trajectory of the Spanish musician Jorge Salán (Madrid, 1982) and how, apart from publishing eleven solo albums already, he has come to play with some of the best Rock musicians in the world. Many of whom participate in this documentary leaving their testimonies about one of the most international musicians that Spanish Rock has given.

With the participation and collaboration of:

Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER)

AVALANCH (almost complete)

Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER and NIGHT RANGER)

Joe Lynn Turner (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW)

Rodrigo Contreras (ROCK FM)

Kee Marcello (EUROPE)

Dan Reed (DAN REED NETWORK)

Kutxi Romero (TIDE) /

Fortu Sánchez (OBÚS)

SOTO / Jeff Scott Soto (SOTO, TALISMAN, JORNEY, AXEL RUDI PELL, YNGWIE…)

Mike Terrana (RAGE, TARJA, AVALANCH …)

Terry Ilous (GREAT WHITE and XYZ)

Delfín Jiménez (promoter and former manager of Jorge Salán)

Documentary technical data:

Produced and directed by Jorge Salán and Albert Toledano / Written by Jorge Salán

Assembly, lighting and recording by Alberto Toledano

Photography Direction by Alberto Toledano and Jorge Salán

Sound and audio mixing by Jorge Salán at The Utopian Sea Studios

Translation and subtitles by Marta Pardo and Jorge Salán

