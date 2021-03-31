New DNA tests and the trajectory of the 89 stab wounds Miriam received

The request for new evidence by the private prosecution before the murder of Miriam Vallejo on January 16, 2019, when she was barely 25 years old, has achieved reopen the case of the already known as ‘crime of Meco’, The name attributed to it by the Madrid municipality where the wasteland where the victim’s lifeless body was found is located, reports ABC.

After the judge investigating the case in Alcalá de Henares released the only defendant, Sergio Sáez, as the role of the young man in the murder was not corroborated, the private prosecution has requested two new analyzes, thereby reopening the investigation that had been paralyzed.

The first of these tests focuses on performing a new DNA study of Miriam’s clothes, in order to “locate the suspect at the crime scene”; while the second seeks the study of the trajectories of the 89 stab wounds that the young woman received, given that the height difference between the victim and the alleged perpetrator is close to 30 centimeters. Likewise, in the latter, the depth of the gouges will be taken into account.

The judge has given the go-ahead to both analyzes, whose request was presented on October 7, in order to confirm or deny the thesis of the Civil Guard investigators, who consider the accused guilty.

The final autopsy confirmed that Miriam Vallejo was murdered, after receiving 89 stab wounds throughout her body, except for the heart. In the same way, she reveals that she was attacked from behind, since the former received them in the back.