Dying Light is one of Techland’s most successful games. For this reason, it is not uncommon to know that, although a sequel is already in development, the studio has continued to support and release new content for the original installment.

Techland has just announced one more DLC for Dying Light that excited fans of the studio. This since the paid content will be based on Hellraid, another title of the study whose development was paused in 2015.

This is what Hellraid looks like, the new DLC by Dying Light

In case you don’t remember, Hellraid is a slasher with fantasy elements who sought to be a spiritual successor to Hexen or Witchaven. However, years have passed and no details have been revealed about its possible release or cancellation.

Techland decided to revive part of the project for the upcoming Dying Light DLC, which is slated to debut this summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment there is no exact release date.

The company revealed a teaser showing a peculiar arcade machine. It is a mysterious arcade that was found abandoned in a basement of the Tower. Apparently, the machine will unleash various dangers in the world of Dying Light. Below you can see the trailer:

The upcoming paid DLC offers a new game mode based on Techland’s first-person fantasy action-fantasy game, which was never released. Explore a new dungeon, equip yourself with brand new weapons and face terrible enemies from the infernal depths, “said the study.

At the time of this writing, no pricing information has been released or the add-ons mentioned by Techland have been shown in action. We will have to wait to see a more complete trailer of the DLC.

Dying Light is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Find more information about the title on this page.

