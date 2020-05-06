The quarantine has been a severe blow to MCU fans. The studio had two film releases planned for this year and hopefully we will only have the ‘Black Widow’ one for November. The good news is that we will not have to wait long to enjoy new projects in this universe since Marvel to release ‘Fury Files’ in May, we tell you everything about this new project.

Of course, the Casa del Ratón projects are not the only ones that have been affected by these last-minute changes, Warner Bros. with its DCEU has had to pause recordings such as the highly anticipated ‘The Batman’ and postpone premieres such as that of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. But also production houses like Sony and its three projects in conjunction with Marvel (‘Venom 2’, ‘Morbius’ and ‘Spider-Man 3’) have been affected.

Fortunately, Disney has its own streaming platform where you can put exclusive content where fans will enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Such is the case of this unique production where we will know the great secrets of superheroes in a unique format.

“It should come as no surprise that Nick Fury has files on every Marvel Superhero. ‘Fury Files’ offers viewers secret access to SHIELD’s information on key Marvel heroes and villains. All this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, who gathers a mix of animation and comic book art moving! Looking to download a ton of information about each hero? Fury has you covered, ”can be read in the synopsis.

For all those who are new to this world it will be a program that cannot be missed, although it can also serve to bring out many more theories for veteran fans. Marvel will release ‘Fury Files’ in May, to be precise on Friday the 15th by Disney +, You will see?