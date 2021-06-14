Have fun during the month of June with these new movies and series available on Disney +.

As with almost all streaming platforms, Disney + is constantly updated with new content to entertain you. Thanks to this, you must be attentive to all the news that appears here on a monthly basis. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The best new Disney + series and movies to watch this June.

If you were looking for new Disney Plus movies or some interesting series to enjoy as a family, then you have come to the right place. Whichever alternative you choose, you can be sure that fun is guaranteed. To enjoy!

4 new Disney + series and movies to watch in June

You are about to see a list with several Disney + movies and series that have just arrived on the platform and you can already enjoy during the month of June. You alone choose the one you like the most and start entertaining yourself whenever you want. On the other hand, we invite you to see this list with the 15 best Disney + movies and series because you will surely find something that catches your attention.

Loki

Loki is a new Disney + original series that revolves around Marvel’s God of Deception. The history occurs right after when this is done with the Tesseract (cube-shaped container designed to hold the Space Gem) in Avengers: Endgame, the last film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the event, Loki encounters a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space called the Temporal Variation Agency. Because of this, Loki he is forced to answer the crimes he carried out against the timeline and they give you the following two options: be removed from reality or help catch an even bigger threat.

If you like superhero series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in general, then you will love this series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

If you are a fan of High School Musical, then you must see this series as a must. Here’s how a group of East High students prepare for an audition in order to be selected for the theater group’s Christmas production. The work they must prepare will be based on the original story of High School Musical and its iconic characters such as Troy, Gabriela or Sharpay.

Of course, not everything will be so easy for this group of young people, especially for the protagonists Ricky and Nini. Both will have to adapt to your new musical family so you can shine. As you must be imagining, the path to success will not be easy at all.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a Disney + animated series that Follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Bundle as they explore a rapidly and constantly changing galaxy. This event happens immediately after the end of the Clone Wars.

The members of the Bad Lot are a unique squad that varies genetically from their brethren in the Clone Army and each possess an exceptional and unique ability. Thanks to this, it is about extraordinarily effective soldiers building a formidable team for combat and defense. A perfect series for Star Wars fans!

Big Shot: elite coach

Big Shot: elite coach is a new Sports-themed Disney Plus series that has all the ingredients to entertain you. It tells the story of a famous coach who was fired from the college basketball league for throwing a chair at a referee.

After that, the strategist accepts working at a private women’s high school in hopes of saving what’s left of her career and reputation. However, he will realize that Westbrook is more hostile than he imagined and that his infallible methods do not work with teenage girls.

