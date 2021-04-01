New discovery about the rotation of nuclear fission fragments

An international research published in Nature in which the Nuclear Physics Group (GFN-UCM) of the Faculty of Physical Sciences and the IPARCOS Institute of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) participates, has identified how and when the rotation of the fragments resulting from the division of an atomic nucleus during the fission process.

During the Nuclear fision a heavy core splits into two lighter ones, releasing large amounts of energy, leading to multiple applications, such as the production of electricity in nuclear power plants.

The study reveals that the fragments resulting from nuclear fission obtain their intrinsic angular momentum (rotation) after fission, and not before

The fission process was discovered in the late 30’s 20th century by chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann, and physicists Lise Meitner and Otto Frisch. Despite the nearly 90 years that have passed since then, multiple questions remain to this day.

The authors of the new study have investigated how and why the fragments resulting from nuclear fission have a high angular momentum, that is, they quickly rotate on themselves, even when the original nucleus does not.

“Most current theories assume that the rotation of the fission fragments is generated before the nucleus divides, which would lead to a correlation between the rotations of the two fragments produced in the fission. However, our work reveals that the fragments resulting from nuclear fission obtain their intrinsic angular momentum (rotation) after fission, and not before ”, he explains. Luis Mario Fraile, researcher at the UCM, whose team contributed to the preparation of the experiment, data acquisition and analysis, and scientific discussion.

New information on the role of angular momentum in nuclear fission will improve understanding of the fission process itself. It is also useful for other areas of research, such as the study of the structure of neutron-rich isotopes, and the synthesis and stability of super heavy elements.

“In addition, it can have practical applications, for example, to help understand the problem of gamma radiation heating in nuclear reactors ”, points out Fraile.

About thirty institutes to study exotic nuclei

The experiments, carried out in the ALTO accelerator from the Irène Joliot-Curie Laboratory (IJC) in Orsay (France), have been possible thanks to an international group of nuclear physicists from the nu-ball collaboration, whose objective is to study the production mechanisms and the structure of a wide range of exotic nuclei.

The collaboration, led by the IJC, has researchers from 37 institutes and 16 countries, including and in addition to the UCM, the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC), mixed center of the CSIC and the University of Valencia.

To reveal the mechanism behind the fragments’ spin, the team induced nuclear fission reactions at the ALTO facility and measured the gamma rays emitted in the process. Specifically, samples of uranium 238U and of Thorium 232Th with a pulsed neutron beam.

This discovery may have practical applications, for example, to help understand the problem of heating by gamma radiation in nuclear reactors.

Luis Mario Fraile (GFN / IPARCOS-UCM)

The exhaustive analysis of the emitted gamma rays has shown that the spin in fission it is actually generated after cleavage of the nucleus. The experiments showed that the average spin has a dependence on the mass of the sawtooth fragment.

However, the two fragments (which can be divided into different mass ratios), have average spins that do not appear to be correlated with the mass of their associated fragment.

“What really surprised us was the lack of significant dependence of the average spin observed in a fragment with respect to the minimum spin required in the associated fragment,” says the study’s lead author, Jonathan Wilson, of the IJC.

“Most theories that hypothesize that the spin is generated before fission would have predicted a strong correlation, but our results show that the spin of the fragment arises after fission. It can be illustrated like the snap of a rubber band stretched that when breaking gives rise to a turning force, “says Wilson.

Reference:

JN Wilson et al. ‘Angular momentum generation in nuclear fission’, Nature, 2021

