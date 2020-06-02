Allianz Global Investors, one of the world’s leading active investment managers, has appointed to Franck Dixmier Director of Global Fixed Income Investments. As the manager has reported, this appointment is part of a change in the structure of the Fixed Income team of the manager.

Under the leadership of Franck Dixmier there are now five teams, divided by area of ​​competence: RF Core, Corporate RF (Credit), Asia and Emerging Markets, Insurers & LDI (Asset and Liability Management), and the Advanced Fixed Income team, allowing a simplified structure and at the same time favor the continuity in the investment process and to take advantage of to the full potential of everything the extensive fixed income team. Importantly, the changes will result in Allianz Global Investors employing more than 25 people on one of the largest credit analysis teams on the market. In addition, the team will benefit from and further leverage the manager’s ESG and sustainable investment expertise and capabilities, an approach it has pioneered and has been committed to constant innovation.

Franck, who has led the manager’s global fixed income business for the past five years, will oversee the five components of this structuresimplified, jointly responsible for the management of 235 billion euros in assets. This change is one more step in the evolution of the significant expansion of fixed income capacities that has taken place at Allianz Global Investors in recent years. All the teams now operate within a common, harmonized and simplified framework, which will not affect the manager’s Global Fixed Income investment process.

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate