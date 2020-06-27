If you don’t sign for Mercedes, the chances of Fernando Alonso to fight for the podium, I already opted for Renault or by Aston martin, They will be remote in 2021. The hopes of the Asturian are pinned for 2022, the date on which the change in regulations in Formula 1 will come into force, which is called to reduce the differences that exist between the teams.

In 2021 the cars will use the 2020 chassis. In other words, big changes are not expected for two seasons. Everything points to Mercedes will continue to dominate Formula 1 until then and that Ferrari and Red bull they will continue to be your main alternatives. At an intermediate point between these three teams and the rest will be located McLaren, fourth in the 2019 team standings. Fifth was Renault, although closely followed by Toro Rosso and Racing Point.

Racing Point and Renault, the two big surprises of the winter tests

Aston Martin will return to Formula 1 in 2021 after reaching an agreement with Racing Point for the acquisition of the team. Precisely, this team seems to be the one that has evolved the most. This was recognized in Sky Sports by the CEO of McLaren: « Racing Point is obviously very fast. Seems to be last year’s Mercedes. It can be assumed that they will be fast, as Mercedes won the championship last season. It will be difficult, and I think they made the progress clearer among all the teams » Zak Brown also had good words for Renault, Another team that has rolled fast in preseason and that is called to be one of the revelations in 2020.

Romain Grosjean, which has been offered to Renault as we have told in OKDIARIO, has been optimistic for 2022: “With the budget limit, we hope that more teams can be great. I think Racing Point is on the right track based on what we saw in the winter tests. They are really competitive and have done a great job with Mercedes. So there will be some good teams to look for in the future«

The preseason results

If you take into account the results of the preseason, after Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren, although very close to this last team, it is located Racing Point in terms of reliability. Renault it would be seventh after Red bull and Alpha Tauri. At one lap, or even in the race simulations that have been carried out, Ricciardo and Or with, with Renault, they have proven to be faster than Sergio Perez and Stroll with Racing Point. However, no team has wanted to show their cards yet.

Fernando Alonso could wait to see how the start of the World Cup unfolds to opt for Renault or by Aston martin. All things being equal, the Asturian could opt to return to Enstone, which was his home for seven seasons.

Economically, Aston Martin is in a position to present a more attractive offer for Spanish. And, as Marco Andrea Zecchi, former head of Ferrari, recently pointed out: “If Renault spends a lot of money on Fernando Alonso, he risks a revolution » Also sportingly, Aston martin may be a more attractive option for Fernando Alonso. His car has a Mercedes engine and the team has Toto Wolff among its shareholders. Since this ends contract with Mercedes, it is not ruled out that it may end up in Aston martin. To determine how attractive this option can be for Fernando Alonso, it will be necessary to see how the first World Cup races take place and how closely Renault’s Racing Point is.