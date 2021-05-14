new diesel and gasoline versions

The range of the Citroën C4 continues to grow and now offers two new versions of access, one petrol and the other diesel, with 100 and 110 hp respectively.

May 13, 2021 (12:10 CET)

The Citroën C4 debuts new mechanical versions.

The latest generation of Citroën C4 it does not stop growing. The compact in French, now converted into crossover with a most particular and daring design, it was released on the market in the last quarter of 2020 with 131 hp gasoline and diesel versions and with a electric variant, the ë-C4, with 136 hp and a range of 352 kilometers. A couple of months ago the gasoline range received a more powerful version, with 155 hp.

Now, it is the turn of the versions of access to the range. In the aforementioned gasoline family, the Citroën C4 debuts with the new step 100hp PureTech, with the same 1.2-liter block, with Start & Stop system and six-speed manual gearbox. Announce a average consumption of 4.6 liters per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 126 g / km. Its price in Spain starts from 19,420 euros.

For its part, the range diesel of the C4 with the engine 1.5 BlueHDi receive a new version of 110 hp, also with a six-speed manual transmission and the Start & Stop system. The consumption and emissions figures, of course, are the lowest of the French compact (not counting the ë-C4, of course): 3.9 l / 100 km and 116 g / km of CO2. The price of this version starts from the 20,120 euros.

The range of the Citroën C4 receives two new versions of access in gasoline and diesel.

New versions for the Citroën C4: equipment

The new mechanical variants of the Citroën C4, manufactured in the Villaverde plant, in Madrid, are associated with two trim levels in common – “Live Pack” and “Feel” -, while the new 110 hp BlueHDi also does so with the “Feel Pack”.

If you want to know the opinions about any car, like this Citroën C4, you can now ask your questions to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

Among the standard equipment highlights of the finish “Live Pack” they include emergency braking, lane departure alert, signal recognition, 10-inch touchscreen, and emergency call. The finish “Feel” add suspensions with hydraulic progressive dampers, dual zone climate control, rain sensor, rear parking aid, 18-inch wheels and LED headlights.

Finally, and exclusively for the 110 hp diesel version, the “Feel Pack” It includes the standard 3D connected navigator, the color head-up display, the rear-view camera, the “Advanced Comfort” seats and the 18-inch black alloy wheels.

The Citroën C4 debuts new mechanical versions.

