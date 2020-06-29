Everyone knows that Warner Bros. Interactive is working on a new video game. Harry Potter RPG, of which we have offered you information – even a gameplay – since 2018. After several years of leaks, it seems that the secrecy strategy will finally end in a matter of months. Today Jason Schreier, one of the most respected and trusted journalists in the video game industry, revealed new details of the title through Bloomberg.

The announcement is imminent

Sources close to the project revealed to Schreier that the Harry Potter game is still in development; his announcement would take place after the DC FanDome. The latter is a digital event whose purpose is to unveil new products based on its comic book characters, including the new Batman game. The DC FanDome will be held on August 22, so the title of Harry Potter will surely will see the light before the end of this year.

It would launch in late 2021 only on next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X

However, Warner’s intention was to announce it during E3 2020. His plans were ruined by the coronavirus, as the pandemic caused the cancellation of the Los Angeles expo. The report also adds that the Harry Potter video game will launch in late 2021 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In other words, it will be a proposal focused on taking advantage of the technical potential of the new generation, so you can forget about enjoying it on PS4 and Xbox One.

As far as the playable offering is concerned, the Harry Potter RPG will be an open world title that will allow us to choose between various types of wizards. Players could explore the entirety of Hogwarts and the surrounding area that we saw in the movies. Its development is in charge of Avalanche Studios, responsible for games like Rage 2, Mad Max and the Just Cause saga. The Swedish studio is an expert in open worlds, so the project is in good hands.

Controversy by the statements of J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter novels, remains at the center of the controversy for her transphobic comments. Of course, this caused a certain feeling of discomfort at Avalanche Studios, as Rowling is also involved in the project. Schreier notes that while Britain’s involvement is minimal, some developers expected the studio’s top management to comment on the controversial statements, but did not. We will see if this situation negatively influences the creation of the game.