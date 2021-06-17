New details on the series’ prequel

As fans prepare for the second season of The Witcher, the series will have a prequel and here are the new details.

The Witcher, the series based on the homonymous literary saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski, is one of the great successes within Netflix. Since its first installment, the fiction starring Henry Cavill has managed to entertain the public and completely conquer it. For this reason, the streaming service decided to bet on a new installment and future spin-offs.

One of them will arrive under the name of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It is an animated film that will follow the story of Vesemir, the sorcerer responsible for training Geralt of Rivia, a character played by Henry Cavill in the live-action Netflix series. This new film will seek to generate the same sensations and emotions as the main fiction.

New details about the spin-off

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, producer, creator and showrunner of The Witcher, will also serve as executive producer and showrunner of Nightmare of the Wolf. Regarding Beau DeMayo, he will be in charge of the script, while Kwang Il Han will be in charge of directing the film. The animation will be in charge of the Korean company Studio Mir.

Some details about this animated spin-off were recently revealed, and it was also confirmed that the film’s plot will explore Vesemir’s past, which will begin to question his past and the world around him. According to Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, by exploring this character’s past, fans will be able to better understand Geralt and his relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan).

“The families are multi-generational. The things I teach my children I learned from previous generations. When we meet Geralt in The Witcher he is an adult who is 100 years old and has been living alone for a long time. But you can’t help but wonder how he learned everything he knows and what he is going to teach Ciri later, “he explained. For his part, DeMayo assured that Nightmare of the Wolf will generate that feeling of surprise and curiosity for the audience, as happened with the first season of Netflix fiction.

The second season of The Witcher is expected to premiere later this year. Regarding Nightmare of the Wolf, it could also arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.