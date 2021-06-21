New details on the evil version of Doctor Strange from What If …?

Leaks about the animated series “What If …?” They keep coming, and this time we go to Doctor Strange. One of the surprises that one of the last promotional materials we had was seeing that doctor strange villain, which was also a versus between the two Strange. There is not the slightest context, beyond what we saw officially.

Again we have a rumor coming from The Illuminerdi that offers details of what this evil version of the Sorcerer of the Mystic Arts would be. Above all, what would have triggered this evil version of the character. What was seen in the 2016 film showed how Stephen Strange uses magic as a way to try to regain mobility in his fingers after a traffic accident. In the animated series this would change.

The media points out that this other version of Doctor Strange discovered the power of magic after the death of his true love, which led him down a darker path. This other alternate Supreme Sorcerer will be infused with dark and dangerous magicas you use these new abilities to change your past.

Precisely now that we are so aware of everything that a connection with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” may imply, the variations in the timelines and others, that reference to this Doctor Strange wanting to change the past certainly goes for speculate if perhaps this animated series can have more involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than one might think at first. Maybe the animated series connects with the future Doctor Strange 2?

In the same way, you might think that perhaps this other Doctor Strange could be the true villain of the entire animated series and this group of Guardians of the Multiverse that we would see in the animated series tries to prevent him from achieving his purpose.

Via information | The Illuminerdi