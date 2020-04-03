With an affordable high-end that seems to have lost its charm to the point that the latest Xiaomi flagship models touch the 1,000-euro barrier, many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new model that will take over the Xiaomi Mi Last year’s 9T Pro, or the POCO F1 released in 2018.

And since the POCO X2 defrauded more than one for not being the low-end high-end phone that many had been waiting for for months, everything indicates that the Xiaomi subsidiary has the idea of renew your high-end phone series with a new model, this time yes, under the name LITTLE F2.

The POCO F2 has already been certified and its arrival could be imminent

There has been a lot of talk about the so-called LITTLE F2 over the past few months. The last known clues about the phone pointed to Xiaomi intended to use the new Redmi K30 Pro as the basis for this new device, just as it already did with the Redmi K30 for the development of the POCO X2.

But I’m afraid it won’t be like that eventually. During a question and answer session with the POCO fan community, the General Manager of POCO India stated that the Redmi K30 Pro will not be released in other regions under the name of POCO F2, but such claims have been originated from rumors without any basis. Of course: neither did he assure or deny that the new model of the brand will share any type of trait with the latest Redmi star model.

Hey guys, I hope we have answered pretty much everything. For me, it was fun and I really enjoyed spending time with y’all. I hope y’all enjoyed it too!

Well, one thing that we want to know is, how was this virtual meet-up experience?

Do let me know in the reply. #POCOMeet https://t.co/NW3JQuRwm9

– C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 30, 2020

But even more interesting are the data that comes to us from the Chinese portal MyDrivers, where a certification report indicates that the device with a model number M2004J11G of the “trademark smartphone” category is poised for an imminent launch, and is most likely the LITTLE F2 that the General Manager of POCO India spoke about in his Twitter profile.

Of the supposed POCO F2 – although some rumors indicate that POCO X2 Pro could be the definitive name of the phone – not much is known at the moment. However, if we look at the company’s background, it is likely that we are talking about a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform-based device along with some of the most cutting-edge specifications on the market, all at a price substantially lower than the rest of the high-end models on the market. In this sense, the General Manager of the brand himself spoke of a price that would exceed 20,000 Indian rupees – around 240 euros in exchange – that the first model of the brand cost.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: