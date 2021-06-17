New details of the version of Killmonger that we would see in What If …?

Details of what we would see this August in the animated series “What If …?”, the next Marvel Studios product to hit the Disney + streaming platform after the “Loki” series. After knowing the base story of other characters that will apparently be protagonists of the animation, such as Peggy Carter, Tony Stark stranded in Sakaar, Black Widow in a post-Ultron apolitical stage, Gamora who goes after Tony Stark or Party Thor, now we are going to Killmonger.

This character appears in the promotional poster of the series that calls the group of heroes as Guardians of the Multiverse, although we are not yet clear about the implications of this. The fan theory is that since T’Challa is going to become Star-Lord in the animated series, Killmoger would come to take his place as Black Panther in Wakanda.

The new rumor that comes from The Illuminerdi, a medium that has been giving the latest leaks about the series, indicates that Erik Stevens / Killmonger, which will feature the voice of Michael B. Jordan in original version, will be a key piece in an episode of “What If …”. However, Instead of going for the Wakanda throne, Stevens will go international thanks to a new friendship with Tony Stark.

What is said is that both characters know each other from their time at MIT, becoming friends, but there comes a time when for some reason their paths deviate after graduation.

The information does not go into much more detail. Stark and Killmonger’s relationship is a mystery. Equally it is unknown if Killmonger will be a more heroic figure or will be a villain even darker than in Black Panther.

“What If …?” It will premiere on Disney + in August, with no specific date yet. In the animated series, events of the MCU will be reimagined by changing certain key events in the story, which give rise to events arising differently.

