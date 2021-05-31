New details of the ultra-resistant smartphone that Motorola would be preparing

According to rumors, Motorola would be negotiating with Bullitt Group the creation of its new line of ultra-resistant mobiles.

By not selling under your own brand, surely Bullitt group It is not everything known in the mobile industry that it should be, but it is that the British company manufactures the most resistant and adapted smartphones in the world for difficult environments, risky jobs and various adventurers who need connectivity at all costs.

Not surprisingly, Bullitt also introduced us a few days ago to the first antibacterial mobiles on the market, launching their creations almost always under the CAT brand although without forgetting other partners among which soon could be the mythical firm Motorola, which already negotiates its own family of ultra-resistant mobiles.

GizmoChina told us a few hours ago and the news has flown on the Internet, because Motorola continues to have a major pull in many countries, and that you may have a range of Niche smartphones like these could lead to many complex business environments and to many more users than to date.

Motorola’s ultra-rugged mobile would be called ‘Rugged’ and would launch in the coming weeks with industrial design and military-grade endurance certifications, mid-cut hardware, and a generous 5,000 mAh battery.

They launch the world’s first smartphone with antibacterial protection

Obviously, for now we do not have too many details of a creation that Motorola would develop together with Bullitt following the enormous experience of the British in assembling rugged terminals, but it seems to confirm that this Motorola Rugged is in the oven and it will come very soon.

As discussed, it should have an industrial design and a tough finish with metal and plastic materials, in addition to a battery of certifications of resistance usual in all Bullitt mobiles, with protection against liquids, abrasives, dust and shocks of all kinds from heights of up to 1.7 meters.

A chipset of Qualcomm origin would not miss the appointment, specifically the Snapdragon 662 medium cut, which would be accompanied by 5,000 mAh for a battery capable of recharging with up to 20 W of power, without specifying for now screen diagonal or memory configurations or cameras.

It would be logical to think of a functional digitizer with gloves, already a tradition in CAT mobiles, and the push-to-talk button with walkie-talkie function could possibly be kept. What we do not know if it will integrate, will be the FLIR thermal camera that only ride the CATs with the highest performance… We will have to be vigilant for now!

These are the best phones with IP69K protection on the market

