During episode 100 of the Light the Fuse podcast, screenwriter and director Christopher Mcquarrie, actors Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell, and composer Lorne Balfe gave some details about the future sequels to ‘Mission: Impossible’, including official confirmation of participation in the cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby.

McQuarrie revealed that Balfe, composer of ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, is returning for the seventh and eighth installment of the franchise, something the composer was very excited about. The filmmaker and Pegg also commented that Benji (Pegg) and other characters will have a bow similar to Ethan’s in Fallout. Furthermore, it appears that Atwell’s character will test each and every IMF member, and although McQuarrie did not want to refer to her as a villain, he did describe her as a “force of nature.”

Along with Cruise, Pegg and Atwell, the film will star Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny, along with newcomers Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Nicholas Hoult.

Following the critical and commercial success of the latest installments, screenwriter and director Christopher McQuarriefirm signed a new agreement with Paramount to re-direct the next two lasagna films led by Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt, declining other major studio offers.

Skydance Media, who joined the franchise in its fourth installment, ‘Mission: Impossible. Ghost Protocol ‘, will also be part of the production of the two future films in this saga that covers almost 25 years and six films. The last installment released in 2018, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $ 790 million raised worldwide.

Paramount dated ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘for November 19, 2021, while the eighth and for the last installment of the franchise will arrive on November 4, 2022.