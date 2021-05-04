new details of the firm’s secret smartphones

A total of four new Motorola phones are coming up. This is what we know about them.

Motorola’s mobile portfolio is about to continue growing. A leak from a German portal has confirmed the imminent arrival of a total of four new Motorola smartphones.

The new models would arrive under the umbrella of the Motorola Edge series, and thanks to this filtration, we have been able to know some of the features and specifications of these terminals.

This would be the Motorola Sierra, Berlin, Berlin NA and Kyoto

According to the information provided, the devices are currently known by their internal names: Sierra, Berlin, Berlin NA and Kyoto.

At least two of them, Berlin and Berlin NA, would be part of the series Motorola Edge. Furthermore, it is known that they would have a camera system consisting of three rear cameras, and a lead.

Specifically, there is talk of a 108 megapixel main camera made by Samsung in both cases – specifically, the S5KHM2 sensor – with 16 or 8 megapixels on camera with ultra wide angle lens depending on the chosen model. Furthermore, the “Berlin” model would have an 8 megapixel depth camera, which in the case of the Berlin NA would become 2 megapixels.

What will not change will be the front camera, since in both cases it will be 32 megapixel resolution manufactured by OmniVision. Specifically, it would be the ov32b40 sensor.

At the moment, this is everything that is known about the new Motorola smartphones. It is expected that the Motorola “Berlin” and “Sierra” arrive for take the position of the Motorola Edge and Edge + launched last year, while the Motorola “Kyoto” would be a model with more trimmed specifications.

Related topics: Motorola, Mobile

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all