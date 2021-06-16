new details of season 3 and image of Raven on set

The production of the third season of “Titans” it goes on, getting closer and closer to its end. In fact, the series has been shooting the final episode of the season for a couple of weeks. As the cameras roll, photographer Dewucme has shown a series of images from this set.

A variety of material that allows us a look at several of the characters in the series. There we have actor Curran Walters on set as Jason Todd / Red Hood, to which he has digitally added some bats. What’s most interesting, though, is that glimpse of Raven’s new look. We already saw from previous images of the shoot that Raven I would change my appearance for this new season. Here’s a sharper look, even if it’s in black and white.

To all this, it should also be noted that at the ATX Television Festival they have confirmed several interesting details of what we will see in the season:

Production designer Ian Brock confirmed that we will see Tamaran in this season 3, that is, the homeworld of Blackfire and Starfire. Arkham will have its traditional Victorian architecture The Gotham Police Department will move away from its Gothic appearance a bit. They went out of their way to make Blackfire and Starfire’s outfits have an otherworldly feel, with the jewels being the highlight.

Jason Todd to join Scarecrow This he does to overcome his fear after what happened in the second season. Regarding Dick Grayson, they are going to play with the idea of ​​the problems that he carries with his Gotham account.

A lot of your problems started there, so going back to where your problems started, we are playing with the idea of ​​’You can’t go home’. Which seemed like the right direction, ”says Greg Walker, Titans showrunner.

The premiere of the third season of “Titans” is scheduled for August on HBO Max. In addition to Blackfire (already seen at the end of the second season), the DC Comics series plans to introduce Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and the villainous Scarecrow. All this added to that transformation that we say of Jason Todd in Red Hood. Additionally, midway through the second season a certain plot was also left open for Raven when she was unable to control her powers.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti, “Titans” debuted in 2018. The drama was part of the initial original lineup for the DC Universe streaming service, along with Doom Patrol and new seasons of Young Justice. The series follows the titular team of young heroes as they take on villains like Trigon (Seamus Dever) and Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (Esai Morales), while also dealing with their own demons and legacies.

“Titans” stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth, Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger, Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, Damaris Lewis as Blackfire, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake.