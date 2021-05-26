New details of director Scott Derrickson’s departure from Doctor Strange 2

In January of last year we knew that the director Scott derrickson he completely disassociated himself from the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the second Marvel film dedicated to Doctor Strange and for which Derrickson, who already directed the first film of 2016, was going to return. Derrickson himself was the one who a few months ago, at San Diego Comic Con, sold the film as the film horror movie from Marvel. Little by little they “sweetened” his words, pointing out that there would only be a few scenes, and finally we learned that Derrickson was leaving the direction of the film.

The reasons that led to Derrickson’s departure were never explained. The filmmaker continues to appear as the producer of the film, but we know that his creative power and involvement is nil as he confirmed. What was being said was that there were differences about the horror approach of the film. Derrickson wanted to take the film into a darker tint than Marvel wanted. However, this was never confirmed.

In an interview with Cinemablend, the co-writer of the original Doctor Strange film, C. Robert Cargill, he talked about why Marvel Studios parted ways with him and Scott Derrickson when it came to the Sorcerer Supreme sequel. It must be said that although in 2019 it was said that Cargill would return to write the second Strange film, the writer clarified that they never got to make a draft for the film.

In this new interview, Cargill does confirm that Director Derrickson and Marvel wanted to take the film in different directions:

They were creative differences. [Scott Derrickson] I wanted to make one movie, and Marvel wanted to make another.

At the same time as the Strange sequel was in development, both Cargill and Derrickson were working on a script for a movie called “The Black Phone,” a movie that actually became Scott Derrickson’s next movie, which is scheduled for release. January 2022. Apparently, they were going to find other directors to make that movie, so Derrickson fell in love with that other movie, and wanted to direct it yes or yes. Cargill makes it clear that Derrickson wanted to have him again for the second Doctor Strange movie, something that never happened.

“So he sat there and said, ‘Well, shit, I have this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I’m so proud.’ We were actually going to find other directors for ‘The Black Phone,’ and Scott called me and said, ‘Man, I have to do this movie. It has to be my movie, I have to make it. Do you mind waiting until I’m done with [Doctor Strange 2]? ‘ and he really wanted to bring me to Strange too. But if it didn’t happen, he said, ‘Do you mind waiting?’ And I said, ‘You know what, if you’re so passionate about it, no. I’ll wait a couple of years to make this movie. ‘

In fact, in this scenario,l see that he couldn’t make the movie he wanted to make of Doctor Strange, was when Derrickson stepped forward and distanced himself from Marvel, opting instead to direct “The Black Phone.”

It came down to Scott [la decisión se separarse], and Scott said, ‘Well I can make this movie [de Doctor Strange] where I’m compromising what I wanted to do, or could do The Black Phone, ‘and he said,’ You know, I want to do a movie with Cargill. I’m going to do The Black Phone. ‘ As he said publicly, it was a difficult decision to leave Strange behind; but he made it easier because he had a movie that he was excited about. And then the experience was so great that we are very proud and happy with what we did.

Finally, this second Doctor Strange movie, “Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness”, is directed by Sam Raimi, and has been written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Its theatrical release is set for March 25, 2022.

