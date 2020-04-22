The bet of Samsung for folding phones it is firm, determined, and although the debate about its usefulness and interest is still on the table, the truth is that after having tried the two folding models of Samsung I have no doubt that they are certainly the future of an industry eager for important news.

In fact, the youth problems of a controversial Samsung Galaxy Fold that came in two installments, have already been largely corrected by a Galaxy Z Flip too focused on an audience that is looking for large format and greater comfort.

And how did Samsung do it? Well, the first thing looking for a price cut more than necessary to increase its attractiveness, and the second working in a better hinge implementation and in a quality material to cover the flexible panel and give you a greater sense of security.

And it seems that Galaxy Fold 2 will take another step to become a perfect mobile phone, or that is at least what the leaks tell us, because there is talk that unite all the best of the Samsung galaxy to join the concept of the Galaxy Fold with the hinge and materials of the Z Flip, but also adding to the equation the functionality of the S-Pen.

All that is said about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is that it will become THE SMARTPHONE with capital letters, but surely from these leaks to reality it will be a long way

So Samsung, if this is the Galaxy Fold 2 … put me several!

It hasn’t been Evan Blass yet, but surely the kingdom’s biggest filter will also have details coming soon. a Galaxy Fold 2 which is undoubtedly in the oven of the South Korean brand, and that should occur throughout the summer to accompany very well a hypothetical Samsung Galaxy Note 20 that has also begun to speak in the corridors.

It will accompany you so well that everything we read about Samsung’s third folding iteration is fine with us, and everything comes from the hand of the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultans, Ross Young, who detailed us on Twitter together with Ben Geskin the display and display specifications of a Galaxy Fold 2 that looks great:

Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

Main display

• Size: 7.59 “

• Resolution: 2213 x 1689

• DPI: 372

• Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

• Size: 6.23 “

• Resolution: 2267 x 819

• Refresh Rate: 60Hz

• Backplane Technology – LTPS

Following previous gossip, we confirm that the internal flexible panel will come again coated by Ultra Thin Glass released with the Galaxy Z Flip, which will allow you to adopt the S-Pen without fear of marks that can be done with a stylus that would come out for the first time would come out of the Galaxy Note range.

As for diagonals and matrices, there is talk of 7.59 inches and 2,213 x 1,689 pixels, leaving the density at an acceptable 372 pixels per inch and using LPTO backplane technology for the first time at Samsung already used by Apple on their iPhone with AMOLED panel.

Its refresh rate would go up to 120Hz as canons set of the current high-end, and fortunately I would abandon the notch to put your inner camera in a hole much less intrusive and much more enjoyable.

Obviously it would also include a plastic polymer protector to protect it correctly, as we have already seen in both the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, and its hinge would allow various positions to use it on the desktop, for example, as a “mini-laptop”.

We still talk about early leaks, so let’s take it easy and pragmatism so as not to generate false expectations. Of course, we like everything we read and that is undeniable …

However, most of the changes will come in its external design, since the book-type format would be maintained but now adopting a 6.23-inch exterior panel that would take advantage of space much better so that the use when closed is more friendly with the known experience.

This outer panel would have a 2,267 x 819 pixel resolution in a very stretched format, and it is speculated that it may be of LCD technology, something unthinkable considering that Samsung has abandoned its manufacture long ago. This shows that it is still an early leak and we must take it easy …

Completing the shortlist we talk about 60 Hz of refreshment for the external panel, Gorilla Glass metal and glass construction with high-flying hardware under the hood that, probably again and to the delight of almost everyone, married Qualcomm leaving the Exynos 990 that so many critics have aroused.

What yes would decrease is the amount of memory to keep costs at bay, seeking to reduce the 2,020 euros of the Galaxy Fold to make this second generation much more attractive and accessible to a greater range of public. Could it be true? Can we buy it? Well it seems that we will have to wait to ensure this point …

