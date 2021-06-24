New details and images of The Variant in a new Loki featurette

Marvel Studios releases a new promotional video for the series “Loki” reminding us of the premiere of the new episode yesterday Wednesday. That chapter properly featured Loki’s Variation which has put the Temporal Variation Agency in check. After being revealed at the end of the second episode last week, more details arrived yesterday.

Introduced as Sylvie, we fans already associate her with Sylvie Lushton, an existing character in the comics. The Marvel series has featured it as a variant, but with a few differences. Regardless of the fact of the gender change, yesterday’s third episode revealed that Sylvie practically remembered very little of her mother, a figure that is nevertheless very important in the version of Loki that we know from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Tom Hiddleston has played.

In addition to collecting a lot of material and comments from what was seen in that episode yesterday, the featurette includes comments from those involved about how the series was created, including the actors Sophia Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston and the director Kate Herron, together with new scenes from which is possibly next Wednesday’s episode.

In this new material we can see that (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Sylvie has been arrested by the AVT, although that will not prevent her from continuing to have action scenes as we also have in this preview (END SPOILER), but even more interesting is that plane that we see of what appears to be (SPOILER: select the text to view it) a young version of Sylvie (END SPOILER).