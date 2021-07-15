new details about its next expansion

Netflix is ​​preparing to take its first big step beyond series and movies. Through Bloomberg we know new details of the Netflix project to enter the field of video games; a decision that we learned last May through The Information.

To lead this movement, Netflix has hired Mike Verdu, former Electronics Arts and Facebook executive, where he worked on sagas such as’ The Sims’, ‘Plants vs. Zombies’ and Star Wars games, as well as being Zinga’s creative director and games manager for Oculus.

2022, the year of video games for Netflix

As described by Bloomberg, Netflix’s goal is to start offering video games within their own application from next year. Instead of its own app, Netflix’s idea is to concentrate everything in the same tool that its users already have installed. Equivalent to documentary or movie sections, video games will have their own section.

The move to video games will not entail an extra cost for Netflix subscribers, although this movement can be understood as a strategy to justify the price increase. It will not be easy, because as Magnet points out, companies like Google, Amazon or Apple They have also tried to carve out a niche in this industry and so far have not been very successful.

Over the next several months, Netflix will begin to build a team focused on games. Netflix is ​​expected to not only distribute them, you will also become a developer, predictably taking advantage of the license of some of its own series such as ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘Bandersnatch’, which in its day opened the door to interactive content within Netflix.

Netflix’s movement with games will also help it differentiate itself from rivals such as HBO, Prime Video or Disney +, which at the moment do not offer video games.

It is not yet clear how these games will be offered. There are several alternatives, from being interactive content such as a kind of vitaminized ‘Bandersnatch’ to allowing the game to be downloaded directly into the device’s memory. However, the most feasible option is to resort to cloud game, as Google already does with Stadia or Microsoft with xCloud Gaming. There it will have great competitors and it will be necessary to see to what extent the Netflix catalog is strong enough to have its own space or it is simply an extra addition.

