new details about disappearing messages

WhatsApp beta adds a new function for nothing spectacular.

If we have to talk about what is possibly the most popular mobile application in the world, there is no doubt that we are talking about WhatsApp. The messaging tool now owned by Facebook is not the best of its kind since for many there are better alternatives such as Telegram; But we already know that in most cases, the first to arrive is the one who takes the best piece of cake.

In addition to not being the champion of privacy, another aspect to criticize is the frequency with which developers update their creation. While its rivals are constantly adding new functions, WhatsApp is reaching us by droppers.

How to download WhatsApp for free in 2021 and be updated to the latest version

The worst of all? That when they arrive they are usually trifles like the one we bring you next.

WhatsApp adds new information about disappearing messages

As we read in WABetainfo, WhatsApp has added a new update through the Google Play Beta program, reaching version 2.21.9.2 What does this new update bring us? Well really nothing really surprising because as we have said before, WhatsApp leaves the interesting functions to the competition that they are more of going slowly but surely.

As you can see in the following video, the only addition is a new animation that gives us information about the disappearing messages.

In said spectacular media display, WhatsApp informs us through a message that in the case of activating the messages that disappear, they will be deleted from the chat after a period of 7 days that if you do not know it, it is also a week.

At the moment this only appears to beta users of the application but we understand that since it is not a very complex update, it should reach the rest of the users in the next few days. It is also possible to see the WhatsApp history, which arrives after a few months, something that honestly would not surprise us.

WhatsApp is a totally free messaging application that we can download in the Google application store. And honestly, if you still don’t know her, where have you been living all these years?

