new design, privacy options and more news

After months of rumors and speculation, Android 12 finally revealed its best news. Google took advantage of its annual developer event, the Google I / O 2021, to publicize the novelties of your mobile operating system. In the first place, its totally renewed design stands out. This is the biggest leap in Android’s graphical interface in a long time. In addition, they again strengthened the privacy options to protect user data.

Android 12 includes everything you love about Android. It focuses on building a personal phone that adapts to you, developing an operating system that is secure and private by design, and making all of your devices work better together. Google

Android 12 launches design

Let’s first review your new design. The Android 12 interface, as we saw from the previous week, is cleaner and more minimalist. And it is that Google opted to increase the space between elements. A “simple” decision, yes, but one that has a greater impact on the look of Android 12. Another novelty has to do with the interface color palette, because this dynamic and can adapt to the colors of your wallpaper. Do you have a picture of green flowers? Well, the interface will adopt green as its main color. The goal is to offer a personal visual experience, which is why the new design language is called Material You.

Also, interface blocks now have more pronounced rounded edges. It is also evident that the animations of the interactive elements have been completely redesigned. Google defines that each touch, slide or scroll of Android 12 has a faster and more fluid response. The primary goal was to simplify interactions to convey a faster feeling when interacting with the UI. This was achieved thanks to a more efficient management of resources, since Android 12 decreased CPU usage for essential system services by 22%.

The widgetsFor their part, they are finally receiving care after years of oblivion. They boast a simpler and more colorful UI. Its color depends on the wallpaper behind it, thus following the proposal of the dynamic palette. However, these news have been implemented only to Google widgets. It will be interesting to see if the developers follow these design and experience guidelines in their own proposals.

To finish with the design issue, we cannot forget that the most important sections of the operating system have also embraced the new visual features. The notification panel, for example, now provides greater clarity on pending alerts due to the greater space between them. The quick settings panel is also revamped, offering rows of four icons instead of six. Be careful, Google mentions that from Android 12 Google Play and Google Home controls will be included in the quick settings. Do you want to invoke Google Assistant faster? Now you can do it by long pressing the power button.

Improved synchronization between devices

Android 12 comes with improved device syncing. According to Google, it will be faster and easier to pair your device with Bluetooth accessories and products of the most popular brands. These include Sony, Microsoft, JBL, Philips, BMW and Ford. However, more will be added over time.

One of the biggest requests from users was that Google facilitate the interaction between their operating systems. With Android 12 they have listened to the community. With the new version you can use your smartphone to browse or search for content on your TV. In other words, you will turn your device into a remote control. This will come in handy, for example, when you need to enter a password on the TV.

Are you one of the people who constantly share information between your smartphone and a computer with Chrome OS? Although Wi-Fi Sync and Smart Lock already work correctly, Phone Hub will take syncing to the next level. This panel will allow you manage your mobile from the computer (Chrome OS) to answer messages or calls, to mention just a couple of features. You can even access the latest photos you captured on the terminal.

Over the years, auto companies have improved their “coexistence” with mobile devices. The Mountain Viewers announced that they are working with these companies to develop a virtual key which is stored in Android 12. With it it will be possible open, lock or start the vehicle from your smartphone. In the same way, the NFC will be used to touch the door and open it. We will see the first advances of their collaboration this year in some mobiles from Google (Pixel) and Samsung.

Privacy as the main focus

The «Privacy Panel» It is presented as the most important addition in terms of privacy. According to Google, in this section we can observe a Complete timeline of when apps accessed the device’s location, camera, microphone, or storage. The idea is to be more transparent about how and when apps interact with users’ personal information on Android 12.

Further, Android 12 will show indicators when camera and microphone are in use, an interesting proposal that we have already seen on iOS. However, the Google system will also display a couple of switches to disable access to these components if the user so wishes. On the other hand, now you can share an approximate location instead of a precise one. It is worth mentioning that the second option will continue to be available to those who require it.

Private Compute Core to protect your data

Finally, Google emphasizes that the design of its products, including Android 12, has privacy as an essential pillar. An example of this is Private Compute Core, a system whose objective is to protect the security and privacy of personal data in functions that depend on artificial intelligence. For example, Live Caption, which allows you to show subtitles to audios. Also Smart Reply, which suggests quick replies for emails.

So that, Android 12 and Private Compute Core guarantees data processing only on the device. That is, they will not be transferred out of your terminal. “For these functions, the audio and language processing is done exclusively on the user’s device. Like the rest of Android, Private Compute Core is open source, so it can be fully inspected and verified by the security community, “they add.

