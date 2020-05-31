The suits that Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will wear in their new mission are known by the name Starman and were designed by José Fernández

With a design tighter and a custom helmet, the astronauts who will try to travel to space again this Saturday show one of the new technological advances of 2020: Space suits.

Under the name of Advanced Crew Escape Suit or ACES (Advanced Crew Escape Suit), was completed in 2018 and its design started approximately in 2016.

Humanity is used to baggy suits and round helmets that allow astronauts not only to travel into space, but to maneuver and perform maintenance outside of spacecraft, but the new designs allow us to think of a new era of space designs.

The suits they will wear Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley in their new mission they are known by the name Starman and they were designed by José Fernández, who has worked for Hollywood action movies like Batman or Captain America.

The billionaire’s company Elon musk He took care of the work so that it was not only aesthetically pleasing, but functional for the work of the travelers.

The image was coupled to the technological advances of the company SpaceX to convert them into products as efficient as the travel suits that NASA traditionally used and that due to their deep orange color were called “pumpkin”.

The Starmans are considered an essential part of the Dragon capsule, since the suit connects to the seats, they have a microphone that allows them to communicate and also receive oxygen.

His gloves have fabric capable of being detected by touch screens to make connection with the outside and control with the capsule, which is expected to be used in the future for commercial trips.

In case they were expelled from the ship due to takeoff problems, their suit would provide them with oxygen and regulate the temperature for a time, so that they can be rescued.

These suits also provide security conditions in case a fire starts around them and would isolate them from the fire, in the same way it would provide protection against possible strong impacts.

But the style of the Starman is not enough to protect them on spacewalks, since they are designed only for the time they stay inside the Dragon capsule, in case they want to go out they must use the special suits that are still used.

These suits could also represent the fashion that will be used on possible commercial trips, since the takeoff will be a test to verify if the capsule can make more than one trip, which will facilitate the sale of tickets to tourists and could mean that in the future the vacations in space would be real, in addition to installing new laboratories and achieving technological improvements that are already contemplated.

The launch of SpaceX is scheduled for this Saturday at 3:22 p.m. local from the platform of the Kenndedy Space Center in Florida, in case the weather conditions allow it and it is not suspended as last Wednesday 27.

With information from Notimex