new design, more power and launch at WWDC

Apple is planning to launch several products in the remainder of the year. Among them is a renewed Mac mini. The latest rumors have pointed to a major performance leap from the hand of a SoC M1X. Now, the well-known leaker Jon Prosser ensures that this small computer will also debut a new design.

In his latest YouTube video, Jon Prosser gives us a look at what the design potential of Mac mini M1X. The renders, created by designer Ian Zelbo, have been inspired by the latest information the leaker has ‘heard’.

According to Prosser, those of Cupertino would take advantage of the reduced size of the internal components of the Apple Silicon architecture to make the Mac mini M1X case to be much thinner. Not only would the chassis be more compact, but it would feature a “Plexiglass-like” top panel.

The Mac mini could inherit some features from the new iMac

Also, the leaker indicates that the Mac mini could inherit some features from the recently released 24-inch iMac. These are your new colors, which Apple would already be testing, and the same magnetic charging port.

On its back, the Mac mini would include four ports USB 4-Thunderbolt 3, two USB-A, one Gigabit Ethernet and one HDMI. The changes will also reach the base. At this point, the traditional circular cover would be replaced by two rubber pads.

A recent report by Bloomberg indicates that Apple is working tirelessly to launch the successor to its custom M1 chip, which debuted in November of last year. It is a line of processors with up to 32 high-performance cores.

However, “while the components are in development”, Apple could launch variations of 8 or 12 high-performance cores. The next-gen Mac mini could adopt the 10-core M1X (eight high-performance and two low-power), which would also make its way to the 2021 MacBook Pro.

