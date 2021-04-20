new design, 4.5K screen and M1 chip

04/20/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

We’ve been hearing rumors and information about the next generation iMac for a while. After the presentation of the M1 chip, which has already been implemented in several devices and products of the firm, everyone was expectant about how this processor will perform in a team with more room to cover more power. In this way, The M1 chip everyone’s talking about finally makes its way to the next generation iMac.

Apple has presented at its special event a new and complete redesign of the iMac, with a wide range of colors and features that elevate the experience of the all-in-one more famous. Among the highlights of this new team, we find a 24-inch panel at 4.5K resolution and with Retina Display. A whole visual experience coupled with its spectacular screen, improved webcam, studio-quality microphones and a six speaker system that produce an enviable sound quality. In addition, the experience is further enhanced by the presence of the M1 chip, which will give this new iMac a spectacular performance. Apple’s idea is basically to offer the ultimate workstation and entertainment, also opting with a clean design and virtually no cables involved. One of the peculiarities of this new team is the ethernet connection on the current transformer, which saves us a cable for our sight.

Another of the peculiarities of this new iMac is its compatibility with the new Magic Keyboard, which now have Touch ID to instantly access the device or make payments quickly and accurately. The experience is combined with macOS Big Sur, the latest iteration of Apple’s operating system designed for your computers.

The new 24-inch iMac will be available for purchase next April 30. The teams will hit stores during the second half of May. For more information you can visit the official website of Apple.