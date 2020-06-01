Movistar + Lite continues to advance as Telefónica’s commitment to take its television to the whole world. Anyone can sign up for Movistar + Lite. Although it had a somewhat discreet start, it seems that its appeal has increased over time. Furthermore, during the quarantine It has been one of the main options for Spaniards when it comes to accessing television. To this we must add the improvements that have been taking place on the platform in the form of more channels for the same price.

Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Panda and Baby TV stay

On March 18, Movistar + Lite confirmed the arrival of the channels of the DTT like LA1, LA2, A3, CUATRO, T5 and LASEXTA along with two new options to see the movies on TCM and Hollywood channels. That left the definitive offer on 16 channels, to which we had to add Disney Jr, Disney XD, Disney Channel, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Panda and Baby TV temporarily while the health alert lasted.

Now, we have been able to confirm that Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Panda and Baby TV they remain as the definitive channels of the Movistar + Lite offer since last May 31, 2020. This leaves the definitive offer of channels at 20. Nickelodeon, NickJR and the SVOD of Cartoon Netwoork are no longer available from that same date, as as previously planned.

Cinema package with premieres in Movistar + Lite?

In addition to all of the above, last week we met a survey asking about the eventual arrival of the Movistar + cinema package to Movistar Lite. This package, which would cost 10 euros a month, would consist of Movistar Estrenos, Movistar Comedy, Movistar Drama, Movistar Acción, Movistar CineDoc & Roll and Movistar Cine Ñ.

In the poll We could read: “Movistar is thinking of offering within Movistar + Lite, the option of being able to contract additionally, a cinema package with 6 exclusive channels: with premieres, independent cinema, documentaries, Spanish cinema … (more than 1,500 titles available to see when and wherever you want). How interesting do you think the idea is? ”