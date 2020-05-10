Internacional and Grêmio returned to training amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus

This week, Guild and International resumed training in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic after the release of the Porto Alegre city hall for activities in sports and professional clubs. However, the new decree of the Government of Rio Grande do Sul, which should be published this Sunday with validity from Monday, will prohibit the training of both teams.

In a virtual press conference, Governor Eduardo Leite detailed the impact of the new rules on the functioning of clubs. According to him, the state will be subdivided into 20 regions, classified by color according to the number of confirmed cases of the disease, deaths and risk of pandemic progress. Contagion prevention measures vary according to the established color.

The capital Porto Alegre would be framed in orange, equivalent to “medium risk”. Thus, activities in sports clubs would not be allowed.

“Strictly speaking, with the new decree, the training should be restricted. The decree is about the functioning of the sports club, and the operation will be prohibited under these conditions. In the orange flag, the determination is to suspend activities in sports clubs. work under the yellow flag, which should result in the suspension of training activities in sports clubs “, declared the governor.

Football training and disputes could only take place in the yellow, “low risk” regions, which total just six out of the 20 determined areas. Because of this, Eduardo Leite considers the resumption of the Gaucho Championship this season.

“In the yellow flag, sports clubs can operate with a series of restrictions, but how can a state championship be played in which teams need to play for the territory of Rio Grande do Sul, if any region could receive a game and another not? This decision is to be made or not. Federation based on the established protocols. It seems difficult because we were unable to ensure uniformity in the state and concentrating the championship in a region would generate a cost and a difficulty for operation, but it is a decision of the Gaúcha Football Federation itself “, he said.

Altogether, in Brazil, there are already more than 156 thousand confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 10,000. In Rio Grande do Sul, the number of contaminated people is around 2,500, with almost 100 deaths.

