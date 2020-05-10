In the last 24 hours, Spain registered only 143 deaths from COVID-19, the lowest figure since March 18, and is preparing for an economic reopening.

The number of deaths in Spain by coronavirus It was 143 in the last 24 hours (36 less than a day earlier), which is the lowest amount since March 18. The total deaths reached 26,621 since the epidemic began.

Those infected notified in one day by PCR tests rose slightly to 621, reaching 224,390 cases, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The data does not, however, collect new confirmed infections in Madrid, since this region did not update them, Health warned.

In addition, the cured infections reached 136 thousand 166 in total, after accounting for 2 thousand 214 the last day. In this case, patients with COVID-19 discharged and people who underwent a serological test, but without being able to show the moment in which they contracted the disease.

One more day, the regions of Madrid and Catalonia They head the daily number of deaths, 46 and 25, respectively, followed by Castilla-La Mancha (21).

In total, 465 cases required hospitalization in the last 24 hours (including 123 in Madrid, 97 in Catalonia and 64 in Castilla y León), up to 122,730 since the crisis began.

Daily income in units of intensive care they were reduced to 36, half that of the previous day, to add 11 thousand 328 patients attended so far.

Spain will start economic reopening this Monday

Starting this Monday, 51 percent of the population will be in the phase one of the plan designed by the Government to gradually recover the exercise socioeconomic, with a partial, progressive relief, by provinces or territorial areas, of the restrictions of mobility of people and of retail trade in establishments.

The entire region of Madrid and most of Catalonia, including the city of Barcelona, ​​and other areas of Spain, such as much of the Valencian Community, will have to wait a while until they meet the health requirements set by the Executive to jump from the current phase 0 to 1.

Madrid and Barcelona They are located in the two Spanish regions with the highest economic potential, most urban and among the most populated: Madrid (6.7 million inhabitants) and Catalonia (7.7 million), which lead the data on infections and deaths due to the disease.

In fear of a regrowth at any time, the government insists on prudence and that citizens strictly comply with the rules of hygiene and of social behavior sure as you progress in the lack of confidence of the population and the commercial sectors are reactivated.

The chief executive, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, avoided on Saturday responding to the regional authorities in Madrid, very concerned about the damage to small businesses, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, annoyed at not being authorized to skip stage totally or in part, depending on each case.

This issue will foreseeably be discussed in a new videoconference meeting that Sánchez will preside over this Sunday with the presidents of all regions.

In the phase one may visit family, move to second homes in the same province where you live, buy in small shops without an appointment, consume on the terrace of a Pub or attend churches, always with maximum capacity, hygiene and safety distance between people.

With information from EFE