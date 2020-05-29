May 29, 2020 | 5:45 pm

This Friday a new suspension of activities of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), which includes pending authorizations for fintech companies. The suspension of activities will be until June 30.

What will happen to the fintech authorization process?

The deadlines for the processing of permits were suspended from March 23 and will continue until June 30, 2020, but according to the fintech firm LegalParadox, this does not imply that the financial regulator has stopped doing its work.

On the contrary, their analysis of the files has continued, allowing them to carry out an in-depth study of them and find fine points that will require clarification.

LegalParadox details.

According to the spite, the regulator will look for the fintech companies that requested authorization in order to hold a virtual meeting and continue the process.

Tania Martínez, compliance officer at fintech Cumplo México, agrees that the new deadlines help both the Commission and the fintech companies awaiting authorization.

This is because they will have time to do a much more in-depth and detailed review of all the files.

These deadlines are helping us on both sides. Both the Commission to review in detail and all the fintech companies that we are in this process to continue improving our platforms. It is an opportunity for both parties

Tania Martínez told THE CEO

Martínez commented that so far they have had no further approach with the CNBV. They found out about the postponement through the Official Gazette of the Federation.

“Before leaving for home office, they told us that they were going to continue working. They continue to operate remotely, ”said Martínez.

I comply continues to operate under the eighth transitory article, that is, they began to operate before the Fintech Law came out.

The fintech companies that cannot operate are newly opened, due to the suspension of the process to accept new applications or registrations.