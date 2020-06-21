Andalusia has not added any deceased due to Covid-19 coronavirus in the last 24 hours reason why the number of deaths in the autonomous community remains at 1,426 on Friday, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health, a figure that remains less than 1,429 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health and Families. In addition, on this day, 15 new positives confirmed by PCR have been added.

According to the data provided by the Board, Andalusia this Saturday records the tenth day since the beginning of June without adding deaths related to the pandemic, according to data released by the Ministry of Health, which recorded a new daily upturn in cases confirmed by PCR with 15 in a day in which the community It exceeds 15,100 people who have already overcome the disease.

By twenty-seventh consecutive dayThe data released by the Ministry of Health differs from that provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports six cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with five hospitalized and one deceased in the last seven days, a period in which no account for new ICU income.

In addition to these “Discrepancies” in daily figures, The Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data on deceased –1,429 according to the Board and 1,426 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,907 according to Health and 12,875 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,309 according to the Board and 6,316 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –777 according to Health and 789 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia registers a total of 12,907 cases confirmed by PCR, 15 more in 24 hours, growth less than 21 on Friday, slightly higher than 14 on Thursday and 10 on Wednesday.

Andalusia records the twelfth day this Saturday without daily increase in deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, after not adding deaths on Friday and after registering one death on Thursday and another on Wednesday. What’s more, the global figure drops to 1,429, when adding a deceased in Cádiz but discounting one in Almería, two in Córdoba, and another in Granada. The previous days without deaths were May 18 and 29 and June 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 15, 16 and 19.

For its part, the number of hospitalized fell slightly to 6,309, two less in 24 hours after adding two on Friday, one on Thursday, three on Wednesday, two on Tuesday and not registering changes on Monday. After not registering changes in 72 hours, the number of entered in ICU down to 777, one less.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 15,103, 52 more in 24 hours, below the 73 on Friday, the 128 on Thursday and Wednesday and the 112 on Tuesday after not Record changes on Monday for the first time since the peak of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 44 patients admitted this Friday, two more in 24 hours, of which eleven are in an Intensive Citizens Unit (ICU), the same figure as on Friday and three less than Thursday.