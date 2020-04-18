New Day recover the Tag Team titles from WWE SmackDown.

In the last episode of the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, one of the members of the former Tag Team champions of WWE SmackDown, The Miz, put into play the championships against Big E and Jey Uso in a triple threat, where finally Big E He would be the winner, turning his team once more into champions by pair of WWE.

This bout was announced last week in a segment of The Dirt Sheet with The Miz and John Morrison, when both superstars were interrupted by the other teams. Both were celebrating their victory in WrestleMania 36 for having successfully retained their championships in a ladder match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston. Therefore, as the other half did not participate in the combat, it was decided that that half of the team that was not in the ladder combat of WrestleMania 36 Take part in this week’s match with the titles at stake.

The result was a surprise for The Miz and John Morrison and a great success for New Day, do you like to see New Day again as the WWE SmackDown blue brand tag team champions?

