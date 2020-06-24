At this point, the DTT in the 700 MHz band It should be hitting its last tail to pass 5G on July 1. However, the coronavirus has turned everything upside down, and the Government of Spain and the European Union have been forced to delay deadlines. The auction, which was to be held last May, will be held more than half a year later.

This was announced today by the Government at the press conference after a loaded council of ministers. In it they have announced quite a few innovations when it comes to telecommunications and technology, where they have confirmed that the Second Digital Dividend will occur on October 31, 2020. The700 MHz ubastaHowever, it will take place in the first quarter of 2021, several months after the second digital dividend occurs.

The simulcast ends on September 30; on October 31, goodbye to DTT on 700 MHz

The new dates will give more scope to all involved to make the relevant changes. On March 30, the Government of Spain communicated to the European Union that there were causes of force majeure that prevented it from completing the process of liberalization June 30. The EU always leaves up to two years of margin for this type of situation where there are causes of force majeure to allow delays. With the state of alarm it was impossible to undertake the modifications in antennas and infrastructures that the change required.

Thus, there will be several months in which the 700 MHz will not be used for “nothing”. The simultaneous broadcasting of channels on two frequencies will continue to occur until September 30, 2020. From that date, all DTT channels will have to broadcast on their final frequency, and as of October 31, those broadcasts will no longer will be available, so it will be necessary to retune the DTT.

The 700 MHz auction will be held in the first quarter of 2021

However, as Nadia Calviño announced, the auction will not take place until the first quarter of 2021, so it will take two to five months for that auction to be used. frequency band. The original plan was to have the 700 MHz band licensed before the second dividend was produced, but now it will be done the other way around with the auction being held afterwards. This will also give operators some leeway so that they can obtain the necessary funds to acquire the licenses, which were originally estimated to be the most expensive in history due to their great strategic importance.

For its part, the Government has also authorized the agreement with the GSMA regarding the consequences of the cancellation of the 2020 MWC. They have also guaranteed a very advantageous rate for the celebration of the MWC in Barcelona in 2021, and the celebration period is extended of the event in Barcelona for another year until 2024, so we have guaranteed MWC in our country for at least four more years.