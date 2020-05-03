Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

A new report hints that The Last of Us Part 2 was allegedly leaked by hackers who had infiltrated the private servers of Naughty dog. In a brief summary in Twitter, Jason SchreieBloomberg r reported that after speaking to people “with direct knowledge” of the incident, a security vulnerability opened a back door on ND’s servers and hinted that the spoilerific images likely originate from “an early compilation.”

OK: After talking to two people with direct knowledge of how TLOU2 leaked as well as some Naughty Dog employees, I have a good idea of ​​what happened. Short version: hackers found a security vulnerability in a patch for an older ND game and used it to get access to ND’s servers. – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 3, 2020

According to him, the leak of The Last of Us 2 It has been the work of hackers. “After talking to two people who have direct knowledge of how it leaked TLOU2as well as with some employees of Naughty dogI have a rough idea what has happened. Short version: Hackers found a vulnerability in a patch from an old ND game and have used it to access ND servers, “reads Schreier’s tweet.

The thing has not been there, and has even nuanced other things that have been rumored in recent days, such as that it could have been due to an act of protest by an employee who had not been paid, which confirms that it is not true either, and that even ND has expanded the pay and private insurance of its workers due to Covid.

I think the footage that leaked is from devs playing an early build (I haven’t watched it). Most importantly, rumors of this being an act of protest by a contractor whose pay was robbed are not true. (ND actually extended pay and healthcare benefits for contractors due to covid) – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 3, 2020

We assume that it is a matter of time that the hacker or hackers are identified, and we will have to see the steps that follow Sony about. It would not be the first case of someone accessing confidential material from a video game company illegally accessing the servers and ends up serving a sentence.

(Source)

