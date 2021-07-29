New data on Dan Trachtenberg’s ‘Predator’

Last November we learned that the director of ’10 Cloverfield Street’, Dan Trachtenberg had begun work on the development of a new and mysterious film set in the Predator universe. Titled‘Skull’From Collider they spoke with producer John Davis, who not only commented on some interesting details about the film, but also revealed that it is already being filmed.

While at the moment we still do not know details about the cast (in May they are Amber Midthunder), the location or its possible release date, the film is already underway and Trachtenberg has already completed three-quarters of the filming process. This time the main character will be a woman who meets a Predator on her first trip to Earth, as the story will take place before the original film.

“It goes back to what made the original ‘Predator’ movie work,” Davis said. “It is the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is capable of observing and interpreting, basically being able to defeat a stronger, more powerful and well-armed force.” And he continued, “Actually, it looks more like The Revenant than any Predator canon movie. Once you see it, you’ll know what I mean. You can use your imagination. It’s … early.”

The filmmaker also said that the film has been in the works since 2017, when Shane Black was working on ‘Predator’:

“Dan came to see me with a writer [Patrick Aison] and an idea while we were shooting the movie, “Davis recalls.” Emma Watts [por entonces presidenta de produccin en Fox] it was really instrumental here. She said, ‘you know what, we’re going to put this in development and we’re going to push it now.’ We can’t be shooting one movie and preparing another, especially when one was the current end of the franchise and the other was the beginning of the franchise period. So it was always done with a lot of secrecy. Be something to be there to surprise you. “